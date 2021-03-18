Ahead of the May 6 locals – some key facts and figures

The reason the totals are showing a decline is because of local boundary changes and the application of a government policy to reduce the overall number of councillors and council wards .

What’s up for grabs this May

What happened in 2016 and 2017 when these were last up

Notice the incredible Tory performance in May 2017. Alas for TMay this was not to be repeated in the general election in June 2017.

These were just some of the slides from the presentation earlier in the week by the Tory peer Lord Hayward at an online event organised with the help of Savanta/ComRes.

Mike Smithson