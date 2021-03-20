May 2021 election benchmarks

From David Cowling – former head BBC political research

Because the 2020 local elections were postponed due to the pandemic, this May will witness elections for incumbent candidates who were, overwhelmingly, last elected in either 2016 or 2017. Both national opinion polls and projections of national vote shares at the time suggest two very different benchmarks against which to measure the 2021 results.

Those elections taking place with a 2016 benchmark are: the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Senned, London Mayor, Greater London Assembly, the city mayors of Bristol, Liverpool and Salford, Police & Crime Commissioners, and councillors in over one hundred English local authorities.

Those with a 2017 benchmark are: 6 Metro Mayors – Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, Tees Valley, West Midlands and West of England, two city mayors in Doncaster and North Tyneside, and councillors in 21 English Shire Counties, one Metropolitan District (Doncaster) and six Unitary Authorities (Cornwall, County Durham, Isle of Wight, Northumberland, Shropshire and Wiltshire).

Westminster voting intention polls are not predictors of outcomes in local or devolved elections: the latter are different political institutions with different functions and powers and voter turnout for them is usually significantly lower than in Westminster elections. However, they do offer a broad indication of the relative popularity of political parties at various times.

In the run-up to the 5 May 2016 local elections, Westminster voting intention polls suggested fairly even levels of support for Conservative and Labour, with the Lib Dems pushed into fourth place by UKIP. The table below gives the average poll figures for March and April 2016 (the full list of polls can be found as an appendix below).

Monthly average Con Lab LD UKIP Green Oths. % % % % % % April 2016 35 32 7 16 4 7 March 2016 36 33 7 14 4 6

The polls published in the run-up to the 4 May 2017 local elections suggested a very different story: the Conservatives were 20 points ahead of Labour, the Lib Dems were narrowly back in third place and UKIP’s support had halved compared with 2016. The table below gives the average poll figures for April 2017 (the full list of polls can be found as an appendix below)

Monthly average Con Lab LD UKIP Green Oths. % % % % % % April 2017 47 27 10 7 3 6

As United Kingdom governments have never invested in a national system for the immediate collection and tabulation of local authority votes, two estimates have emerged that regularly feature in discussion following the close of voting on polling day. Based on extensive samples of results collected in the immediate aftermath of each election, both aim to represent what the party vote share would have been if the whole country had participated rather than just the councils with elections each year.

One estimate is the BBC’s Projected National Share (PNS) which is usually broadcast during the broadcaster’s overnight election results programme. The other is the National Equivalent Vote Share (NEV) compiled by Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher and usually published in the first Sunday Times edition following polling day.

I have set out the run of both estimates from 2010-19. They mirror the significant difference in party support between the 2016 and 2017 local elections as evidenced in the Westminster voting intention polls: both show a one point difference between Conservative and Labour in 2016, compared with an eleven point difference in 2017.

Projected National Share (PNS) of the vote (BBC) 2010-19

Con Lab L. Dem UKIP % % % % 2010 35 27 26 2011 35 36 16 2012 31 38 16 2013 25 29 14 23 2014 29 31 13 17 2015 35 29 11 13 2016 30 31 15 12 2017 38 27 18 5 2018 35 35 16 Others 2019 28 28 19 25

National Equivalent Vote (NEV) Share (Rallings & Thrasher) 2010-19

Con Lab L. Dem Others UKIP % % % % % 2010 37 30 24 10 2011 38 37 16 9 2012 33 39 15 13 2013 26 29 13 10 22 2014 30 31 11 10 18 2015 36 32 10 10 12 2016 32 33 14 9 12 2017 39 28 18 11 4 2018 37 36 14 13 2019 31 31 17 17 4

The other obvious measure of relative performance is the total of seat gains and losses by the various parties in each set of elections. Once again, there is no official collection of these results that allows a national picture to be created. Over many years the Press Association (PA) has published their own totals of council seats gained and lost by the parties, and Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher publish their own totals. It is rare that such totals result in the same figures: the PA measures gains and losses from the status of each seat at dissolution rather than when it was contested four years earlier (if someone was elected as UKIP but subsequently joined the Conservative group on her council, then the PA would designate the seat being defended as Conservative); Colin and Michael would not as they calculate a seat by the party that won it at the appropriate previous election (also, Colin and Michael produce notional results for re-warded seats which the PA does not). I have used the PA figures for local election results 2010-19 for the purposes of this note. Clearly, one significant factor in outcome is often the total number of seats up for election. We can see from the table below that there were almost twice as many seats contested in 2017 than in 2016.

Net gains and losses at council elections 2010-19

Year Con Lab Lib Dem Others Total seats 2010 -93 +391 -208 -50 4,223 2011 +85 +857 -747 -208 9,460 2012 -328 +534 -190 -52 2,412 2013 -337 +290 -125 +172 2,439 2014 -236 +324 -310 +233 4,262 2015 +539 -201 -419 +55 9,352 2016 -48 -18 +45 +21 2,782 2017 +563 -382 -42 -139 5,211 2018 -33 +77 +75 -119 4,404 2019 -1,269 -63 +676 +434 8,410

However, the difference in total numbers of seats does not explain the different outcomes in the two elections. The neck-and-neck race between Labour and the Conservatives in Westminster polls prior to the 2016 local elections appears to be reflected in the small net gains/losses recorded at that election. By contrast, the significant Conservative lead over Labour in polls in the run-up to the 2017 election appears to play at least some part in explaining the substantial Conservative gains as well as Labour losses which occurred then. Government parties are usually vulnerable in local elections.

The past would suggest that, in 2021, the Conservatives are particularly vulnerable in the seats they are defending from 2017.

Whilst the benchmarks for this set of elections are either four or five years ago, we should not forget the remarkable features of the most recent set of local elections in 2019. The Conservatives sustained their biggest local election losses since the mid-1990s and Labour’s contribution to this massacre was to register a net loss of seats as well. The beneficiaries were the Lib Dems who, according to Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher, made “their biggest single jump in councillor numbers since 1987”; and Independent/Other candidates who took 14.1% of all the seats – their highest total in at least 20 years, having only reached double figures on three previous occasions during that period.

In the introduction to their 2019 Local Election Handbook, Colin Rawlings and Michael Thrasher observed:

“ Local voters are demonstrating frustration with the behaviour of the two main parties. Together the parties haemorrhaged more than 20 percentage points from the 85% of the vote they took in combination in 2017 as English local government once again took on a more fluid and multiparty look”. It will be a matter of keen interest for many as to whether the voter frustration, so manifest in May 2019, persists in May 2021.

Westminster voting intention polls in the run up to the 5 May, 2016 local elections

Con Lab LD UKIP Green Oths. April 2016 % % % % % % Opinium* 26-29.4 2,005 38 30 5 15 4 8 YouGov* 25-26.4 1,650 30 33 6 20 3 8 BMG* 22-26.4 1,315 33 32 6 18 5 6 MORI 16-18.4 1,026 38 35 6 11 3 7 ICM 15-17.4 1,003 38 33 7 13 3 6 ComRes* 13-14.4 2,036 35 30 8 16 4 6 YouGov* 11-12.4 1,693 31 34 8 17 3 7 March 2016 Opinium* 29.3-1.4 1,966 33 32 5 17 4 9 BMG* 24-29.3 1,298 36 31 7 16 5 6 MORI 19-22.3 1,023 36 34 10 11 3 6 ComRes 18-20.3 1,002 37 35 7 9 4 7 YouGov* 16-17.3 1,691 33 34 6 16 3 7 ICM 11-13.3 1,001 36 36 8 11 3 5 ComRes* 9-10.3 2,059 38 29 7 16 4 5

Westminster voting intention polls in the run up to the 4 May, 2017 local elections

Pollster Fieldwork Sample Con Lab LD UKIP Green Oths. 2017 % % % % % % Opinium* 2-3.5 2,005 46 30 9 7 2 5 YouGov* 2-3.5 2,066 48 29 10 5 2 6 Panelbase* 28.4-2.5 1,034 47 30 10 5 2 6 Kantar* 27.4-2.5 1,205 48 24 11 7 4 6 ICM* 28.4-2.5 1,970 47 28 8 8 4 4 YouGov* 27-28.4 1,612 44 31 11 6 2 6 ICM* 26-28.4 2,012 47 28 9 8 4 4 Opinium* 25-28.4 2,007 47 30 8 7 3 6 ORB* 26-27.4 2,093 42 31 10 8 n/a 9 YouGov* 25-26.4 1,590 45 29 10 7 3 6 MORI 21-25.4 1,004 49 26 13 4 1 7 ICM* 21-24.4 2,024 48 27 10 7 3 5 ComRes 20-24.4 1,001 48 29 11 3 2 7 Kantar* 20-24.4 1,196 46 24 11 8 4 7 Panelbase* 20-24.4 1,026 49 27 10 5 3 6 Survation* 21-22.4 2,072 40 29 11 11 2 7 YouGov* 20-21.4 1,590 48 25 12 5 3 6 ICM* 19-21.4 2,027 48 26 10 8 3 5 ComRes* 19-20.4 2,074 50 25 11 7 3 4 ORB* 19-20.4 1,860 44 29 8 10 n/a 10 Opinium* 19-20.4 3,003 45 26 11 9 3 4 YouGov* 18-19.4 1,727 48 24 12 7 2 7 ICM* 18.4 1,000 46 25 11 8 4 6

David Cowling