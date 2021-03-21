After all these months since he ceased to be an MEP Farage has found a new role

Suprise the Remoaner in your life with a personal message from me on Cameo. Check out my profile here: https://t.co/uPdkQjydNm pic.twitter.com/SO6nM5eWOH — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 21, 2021

Basically for what appears to be a fee £75 the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader will record a special personalised video which people can give as birthday presents and the like. Click on here see to see what it looks and sounds like.

This is certainly original and looks as though it will be a good way of raising funds from his most committed supporters. In his promotional Tweet Farage is right – this is a great way of winding up Remainers.

Mike Smithson