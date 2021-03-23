Johnson’s vaccine polling boost seems to be dissipating

Two of the last five polls have the lead down at 2%

Having hit the extraordinary polling margin on 13% at the start of the month the latest polls in the Wikipedia table the most recent published surveys have gaps nowhere nearly as large. In fact as can be seen two of the latest five surveys have it at just 2%.

Maybe the novelty of the what should be regarded as a very successful vaccination programme is starting to wear off and the bigger Tory leads are becoming harder to sustain. And it is not just the voting numbers.

The Independent/BMG poll found that 41% of those sampled said they did not trust the PM “to do the right thing” , compared to 38% who said they did trust him.

It is worth pointing out that on a universal swing a 2% CON would lose quite a few seats which could cost the party its majority. At GE2019 the Tories had a GB vote lead of 11.8%.

Hopefully the May 6th locals will give us a clearer picture.

Mike Smithson





