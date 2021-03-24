Latest Savanta/ComRes lockdown tracker finds declining levels of compliance particularly amongst the young

In today’s poll the percentage of those in the 16-34 segment saying they are following the advice ‘mostly’ or ‘entirely’ – is now 58% down from 65% in January.

These slight changes in behaviour are not confined to just the young. Overall amongst UK adults, there is a slight decrease in those who say they are ‘entirely’ following the Government’s advice 31% for the week ending 21st March. This is a 4% drop from the proportion who said the same at the end of February.

Meanwhile the percentage of those who say they are either the ‘most worried ever’ or ‘very worried’ about COVID-19 is down to 40% – the lowest figure recorded since early September last year.

Commenting on the findings, Chris Hopkins, Political Research Director at Savanta says,

“With the vaccine rollout continuing in record-breaking fashion, levels of worry about the virus are understandably falling. However, increasing numbers are reporting leaving the house, and compliance with guidance is dipping slightly, particularly amongst younger Britons, and the Government may wish to keep an eye on the potential impact of attitudes towards their lockdown roadmap.”

Mike Smithson

