How the UK by some margin leads the way in Europe on vaccination

But will a grateful nation reward to the Tories?

We all know what a huge political issue vaccinations has become in Europe over the past few months and the above table from Politico shows country-by-country how many have actually been jabbed.

The UK’s dominance is quite remarkable and reflects the political decisions made last year to back the Oxford/AZC programme as well as place big orders with Pfizer.

What I have found quite impressive has been the way vaccination centres were able to be set up so quickly throughout the country and created an infrastructure. A lot of this is probably due to the NHS and the data it has been able to provide.

In political terms the gamble taken by Johnson and Hancock should pay off in the short term and we will get an idea of its impact in the May 6th elections.

I would offer one caveat: what happened at GE1945 when the Tory who had led the UK to the successful outcome of the war in Europe, Churchill, did not see an electoral benefit when the general election was held. In elections voters tend to look forward and you cannot rely on gratitude.

Mike Smithson