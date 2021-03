The May 6th Welsh Senedd election is starting to look very tight

Latest Senedd voting intention (16-19 Mar)



Lab – 32% (constituency vote) / 31% (regional/party vote)

Con – 30%/28%

Plaid Cymru – 23%/22%

Lib Dem – 5%/4%

Abolish – 3%/7%

Reform UK – 3%/1%

To put these numbers into context at the constituency vote for 2016 Welsh election the vote split was: LAB 34.7% CON 21.2% PC 20.5% LD 7.7% UKIP 12.5%

So the Tories are getting very close to Labour helped enormously by UKIP’s successor party, Reform, only being on 3%. Also we have the “Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party polling 7% on the regional list.

Could it be possible that the Welsh Tories could pull off a surprise here?

Mike Smithson