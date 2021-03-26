After the longest wait for a by-election since GE1945 it looks like there’ll be two on the same day

The Wikipedia panel above shows the outcome of the general election in the Scottish constituency of Airdrie and Shottswhere where there will be a Westminster by-election in the first week of May. It looks as though the LAB defence of Hartlepool will take place on the same day.

The Scottish vacancy follows the resignation of the sitting member Neil Gray to run in the corresponding seat in the Holyrood election.

Labour could have a chance if the unionist vote gets behind LAB who were 13% behind at GE2019.

On Smarkets the SNP is an 86% chance to hold it.

Mike Smithson