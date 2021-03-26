After their party’s flops at WH2020 and the Senate run-offs Georgia’s Republicans act to make it more difficult to vote

The GOP – Working hard to make the US less democratic

The Washington Post reports:

Georgia lawmakers approved a sweeping voting measure Thursday that proponents said is necessary to shore up confidence in the state’s elections but that critics countered will lead to longer lines, partisan control of elections and more difficult procedures for voters trying to cast their ballots by mail..The measure is one of the first major voting bills to pass as dozens of state legislatures consider restrictions to how ballots are cast and counted in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, when former president Donald Trump questioned the integrity of election results in six states he lost, including Georgia.

Right across the US Republicans in state legislatures are responding to the party’s failure at WH2020 by introducing measures to make voting harder The first to get legislation through is Georgia which is enacting a range of measures.

There are new voter identification requirements for absentee ballots, state officials can take over local elections boards, and ballot drop boxes will be reduced.

One provision that sounds petty but in a southern state like Georgia could be important is that the new law makes it a crime to approach voters in line to give them food and water.

Other states have similar measures in the pipeline all designed to make it harder for those that are seen as the GOP’s opponents to have a vote.

Mike Smithson