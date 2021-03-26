The Scottish independence movement may have just gone all People’s Front of Judea v. Judean People’s Front The Scottish independence movement may have just gone all People’s Front of Judea v. Judean People’s Front 26/3/2021 TSE Comments 0 Comment BREAKING: Alex Salmond launching new party to stand at Holyrood election – Alba Party Mr Salmond one of four candidates announced today More now @BBCNews— Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) March 26, 2021 Eva Comrie and Chris McEleny were both (until about 4 minutes ago) SNP candidates.— Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) March 26, 2021 One of Alba candidates was top of SNP list in Mid Scotland and Fife Another is serving SNP councillor— Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) March 26, 2021 In advance of Alex Salmond statement this afternoon a reminder of how unpopular he is with Scottish public opinion. YovGov found him in March with a MINUS 63% rating: down from minus 60% in Jan. And voters he has the highest favourable support are Tories (18%) ahead of SNP (15%). pic.twitter.com/RBSZYqyayf— Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) March 26, 2021 Full effect is complex because Alba is only standing candidates in the regional list seats – ie the PR element of the electoral system. The effect is therefore not as damaging as in first past the post constituencies, where there’s only one winner. But an interesting dimension.— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) March 26, 2021 A televised debate featuring Salmond & Sturgeon might be the biggest box office event since Avengers: Endgame. https://t.co/rHYMPEwrZR— TSE (@TSEofPB) March 26, 2021 TSE See this thread about why today's announcement is actually excellent news for the wider Scottish independence movement. https://t.co/2IQXWA6pXV— TSE (@TSEofPB) March 26, 2021