Alba just get 3% in first Scottish poll since Salmond launched his new party

Five weeks to go before the Scottish parliament election and we have the first Scotland polling since Alex Salmond made his announcement about setting up his new Alba party to compete with the SNP for the indy vote.

The fieldwork from Survation all took place during a period when the former SNP leader and later Westminster MP was dominating the Scottish media. Alba is not standing in a constituency so the relevant polling is that for the regional lists when it it is with changes on five years ago:

SNP 37% (-4.7) CON 18% (-4.9) LAB 19% (=) GRN 11% (+4.4) LD 8% (+2.8) ALBA 3% (+3)

The consistency split is:

SNP 49% (+2.5) CON 22% (-1) LAB 20% (-2.6) LD 9% (+1.2) GRN 1% (+0.4)

Putting these numbers through a Scottish seat calculator and the SNP just about squeeze a majority and this looks set to be a very tight election.

The poll also had a Scottish independence question that had a 49% to 51% for NO.

Mike Smithson