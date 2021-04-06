The Tories move to a 62% chance in the Hartlepool betting after a seat poll from Survation has the Tories 7% ahead

The above chart shows the results of a Survation poll, commissioned by the Communications Workers Union, on the May 6th by election in Hartlepool. Like almost all single seat poll it has a small sample which increases the margin of error. It was conducted over the phone.

The Mail”s headline on its coverage is Keir Starmer is on course for a humiliating defeat in Hartlepool by-election as new poll shows Tories have seven-point lead .

It should be noted that the CWU was not a backer of Starmer in last year’s leadership contest and clearly this helps its position. Would the union have even published the poll if it had LAB winning? My guess is that it wouldn’t.

In another finding the poll had 57%, backing the re-nationalising Royal Mail, with 29% wanting to keep it in private hands, as it has been since 2014.

We know that the overall sample was of 502 but what I have not seen yet is how many of those contacted actually had a view.

Survation has a mixed record with its constituency polling and in by-elections things can be very dynamic.

Inevitably this led to a lot of activity on the betting exchanges and this is from Smarkets.

At 25% I think LAB is now value.

Mike Smithson