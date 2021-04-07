The extraordinary range of views of Nicola Sturgeon

The above chart is from the latest YouGov poll and shows the extraordinary range of views on whether those sampled had a favourable or unfavourable view of Nicola Sturgeon.

The split I find most surprising is the very different numbers coming from the female segment in the sample and the male segment. I would not have expected something so striking and I just wonder whether there is a whiff of sexism about that.

That Tory voters are so hostile and the extent of it is also something of a surprise. It reflects the age and gender splits in the Tory and Leave votes.

I should point out that when similar questions are asked in Scotland-only polls Sturgeon comes out with strong positive ratings though not quite as strong as a few months ago.

Mike Smithson