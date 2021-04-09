My email from Boris suggests the Tory database is not as sophisticated as you might expect

I have never quite worked out why the CCHQ have me on their database as a supporter and potential donor.

Back in October 2009 I did attend a local public event where David Cameron was the speaker and I reported this on PB. To get entry I had to supply my email address. What I cannot understand is why I am still on the list having not responded to anything at all that might be construed as showing support.

At election times I put up posters for another party and given that I am in the tightest CON-LAB marginal in the UK that surely is monitored. Tory canvassers by-pass my house.

I think it is quite interesting looking at the approach and how the party is trying to get support by talking up the Labour threat.

It says a lot about Tory database management that my name is still on the list and this email is clearly going out to a huge number of “dead” names.

Mike Smithson