More than 80 days into the job and Biden’s approval ratings stay very strong

The above chart from Nate Silver’s site show how remarkable strong Biden’s approval ratings have been since becoming President on January 20th. I’ve got a little bet on that he’ll still be in the 50-55% range on his 100 day in office on January 20th.

To put them into context during his entire four years as President Trump never made it above 50%.

Of course Biden came to power at a critical stage and his government has overseen a massive vaccination programme as part of his first initial target of controlling COVID. He also got significant legislation through to provide the resources to deal with all aspects of the pandemic. His latest legislative move is a 2 trillion-dollar plan to reinforce the country’s infrastructure.

in political terms this hasn’t been easy because he had a very small majority in the House and the Senate is split 50/50 with the Republicans. Legislation can get through on the casting vote of the vice president Kamala Harris.

My sense is that after the stormy Donald Trump years many Americans are just happy to see a competent administration in place.

Mike Smithson