Florida Governor Ron DeStantis looks a good bet for the GOP WH2024 nomination

He’s currently 6/1 second favourite behind Trump

I’ve just had a small punt on DeSantis after reading this in the Wall Street Journal:

Mr. DeSantis has burnished his brand with a Covid-19 response that has enthused the voter base of former President Donald Trump while—in Florida, at least—also impressing the kind of moderate and suburban voters who turned away from Mr. Trump in 2020..As the GOP looks to rebuild after losing the presidential election last year, that formula could give Mr. DeSantis an advantage over rivals who similarly are trying to forge their own path in the shadow of Mr. Trump..Said DeSantis: “We are an oasis of freedom in a nation that’s suffering in many parts of the country under the yoke of oppressive lockdowns. Florida got it right, and the lockdown states got it wrong.”

The 42 year old ultra-Trump loyalist has been rising fast and became Governor of the state when he was just 38. Given the likely importance of Trump’s backing then that looks like the key factor. His approach to dealing with the pandemic was widely criticised but very much in line with the former President. He rejected the implementation of a statewide face mask mandate, At one point Florida was a global epicenter of the coronavirus with nearly 5,800 deaths, and like Trump he largely sidelined health experts and scientists.

I don’t think that Trump will stand but it surely will be his man who will gets the nomination.

Mike Smithson