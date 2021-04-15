At last – I am able to have a holiday

Like millions of other I feel as though I’ve been cooped up in my home office for more than a year. Well I’m going on holiday to North Northumberland in the morning returning in a week to get my second jab.

I cannot tell you how much I am looking forward to waking up and have the above view from the bedroom window.

PB will be in the capable hands of TSE.

This has been a remarkable and sometimes uncomfortable period and something that will be studied and written about for generations but I’m proud that PB has kept going.

Thank you to you all for your support

Best wishes,

Mike Smithson