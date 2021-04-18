Ipsos MORI finds for the first time in a year optimists outnumber pessimists

This might explain the current voting intention figures with decent Tory leads, whilst the EU’s vaccine strategy, replete with export bans, has also had an impact, whether this is fleeting or a permanent shift will be interesting.

On the subject of Brexit, this latest trend data is notable for the fact that roughly equal numbers of Britons now think the UK’s decision to leave the EU has had a positive impact on the country (39%) as negative (38%). This represents an 8-point increase in positive sentiment and an 8 point decrease in negative sentiment since February alone.

TSE