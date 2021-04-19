We need to talk about antivaxxer GOPers

Fauci on vaccine hesitant Republicans: "It's almost paradoxical that on the one hand they want to be relieved of the [public health] restrictions, but on the other hand they don't want to get vaccinated. It just almost doesn't make any sense." pic.twitter.com/XwCRAgvWwj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 18, 2021

If there’s one group of people that need gelding for their own safety as much as our own are those people who hate lockdown but refuse to get vaccinated or don’t get vaccinated promptly. For some reason they don’t realise vaccine hesitancy is likely to keep us in lockdown for longer. Fortunately for us in The United Kingdom the level of vaccine hesitancy is pretty much restricted to that small number of people who think Laurence Fox is an awesome politician.

However in America it is very much a different story.

NATIONAL POLL: When Americans plan to get #Covid vaccine:

51% already got it (16% in March)

14% as soon as allowed (38%)

12% wait and see (21%)

21% likely never (24%)



LIKELY NEVER by PARTY:

43% REP (36% in March)

22% IND (31%)

5% DEM (6%)https://t.co/22KUAWnj1m — MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) April 14, 2021

43% of Republicans say they are likely to never get the vaccine, up from 36% in March, which contrasts with the Democratic Party voters. The worrying thing for the GOP is that vaccine hesitancy number is going upwards, probably amplified by the QAnon idiots which seem to influence so many GOP voters.

QAnon Is Freaking Out Over Ivanka Trump’s COVID Vaccine Photo, writes @daithaigilbert https://t.co/ZlpGm6qAO7 — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) April 16, 2021

This does have betting implications, if significant number of GOPers remain unvaccinated then there are likely to a lot fewer GOP voters at the time of the next Presidential election which not even GOP voter suppression can overturn. At some point someone in the GOP will realise this.

Given the America’s obesity problem, and other resultant medical issues like diabetes, having so many unvaccinated voters may make the holding the White House much easier for Biden and the Democratic Party in 2024 and beyond.

TSE