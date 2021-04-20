The Welsh look like cementing their role as the Mitch McConnell of British politics

Welsh parliament constituency voting intention:



LAB: 40% (+5)

CON: 30% (+9)

PC: 19% (-2)

LDEM: 4% (-4)



via @OpiniumResearch

Chgs. w/ 2016 result — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 20, 2021

Welsh parliament regional voting intention:



LAB: 38% (+6)

CON: 27% (+7)

PC: 19% (-2)

GRN: 5% (+2)

LDEM: 4% (-3)

UKIP: 2% (-11)



via @OpiniumResearch

Chgs. w/ 2016 — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 20, 2021

YouGov and Opinium show different things on the VI but are consistent in showing the Welsh rate and prefer Mark Drakeford

At the end of last month I wrote a piece looking at the Welsh Senedd elections and pointing out the Welsh are teases just like Mitch McConnell, hinting that they will break the habit of a lifetime but when it comes to it revert to type. In both the 2017 and 2019 general elections weeks before election day YouGov had polls showing the Tories were going to finish first in Wales but when election day happened the Welsh voted to ensure Labour came first in Wales.

Whilst last month was based on the regular YouGov Welsh barometer polling today’s Opinium polling show’s Labour in a much healthier position but both polls do shareone similarity, Mark Drakeford has a commanding lead on the leadership/prefered First Minister polling. Mark Drakeford’s leadership as exemplified by the excellent rollout of the vaccine in Wales means he looks like being one of the primary reasons for voting Labour in Wales. Misunderestimate him at your peril.

Wales // Preference for First Minister:



Mark Drakeford: 29%

Andrew RT Davies: 10%

Adam Price: 8%

Neil Hamilton: 3%

Jane Dodds: 3%



None: 14%

Don't know: 32%



via @OpiniumResearch — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 20, 2021

