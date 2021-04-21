A reminder that significant portions of Britons are so stupid they should be denied the vote and not allowed out of the house without adult supervision

Wildcats are set to be reintroduced to English woodlands for the first time in 200 years. We previously found that 46% of Britons would be in support of their reintroductionhttps://t.co/wrJz9FYkRU pic.twitter.com/kIILZjCzCV — YouGov (@YouGov) April 21, 2021

I missed this poll when it was first published in late 2019 as it clashed with the general election but YouGov have republished this poll following the announcement of the reintroduction of wildcats into the English woodlands after a gap of 200 years.

I have worries about the 25% of Brits who would like to see brown bears and 36% of Brits who would like to wolves in reintroduced in this country, are they so naive that they think this is a good idea? Just remember these people have the vote.

The reality is that like foxes we’ll see rural and urban types of these creatures and that opens all sorts of problem, if you thought fox hunting and the resultant debates were divisive then bear hunting debates will be much more passionate.

Some of those other species make me nervous as well, if you think a winged rat pigeon or seagull stealing your food as you walk outside was a bad experience just imagine instead of a pigeon or seagull it was a bird of prey.

Still reintroducing bears in the UK isn’t as bad an idea as putting pineapple on pizza, wearing Crocs, The Hundred, or the European Super League.

