Great news for those of us who like laying Gammons, Laurence Fox, Shaun Bailey, and Brian Rose

Who you do and don't prompt for is a tricky one in election polls. The simplest answer (have the question perfectly reflect the ballot paper) we've found tends to overstate support for the also-rans and no-hopers — Adam Drummond (@AGKD123) April 21, 2021

And for something like London Mayor, which every vanity candidate seems to have decided to get involved in, you inevitably end up grouping far more than usual into "other" — Adam Drummond (@AGKD123) April 21, 2021

Their tables are here https://t.co/UF3ZVv8Q7Z, Piers Corbyn getting 2 votes out of 770 so that's £10,000 of deposit money well spent I guess — Adam Drummond (@AGKD123) April 21, 2021

Adam Drummond of Opinium has pointed out that the Savanta ComRes poll on the London Mayoral race prompts for every candidate, not just the main candidates which sees others poll a combined 17% as opposed to the 3%, 11%, 5%, 9%, 5%, 5%, 2%, 4%, and 4% in the most recent polls that the combined others have received.

But even with naming the minor candidates the most high profile ones, Peter Gammons of UKIP, Laurence Fox of Reclaim, and PB favourite Brian Rose, they only poll a combined 5%, which is great news for PB gamblers who have been laying those gentleman a lot in recent months. Prompting for them all doesn’t lead to any great surge for them.

The intriguing thing is that this poll has Shaun Bailey is stuck in the 25%-30% range that every poll has had him in for the last year, it is Sadiq Khan who takes the hit down on 41% as opposed to every other poll in the last year that has him straddling either side of 50% in the first round, I’m not sure it is comforting news for Bailey that being only 13% behind on the first round is the best poll for him in this election campaign. Shortly there will be an election, in which Labour’s Sadiq Khan will increase his majority.

Let us hope Savanta ComRes have got their sums right in this London poll, they have admitted a screw up in some of their recent Scottish polls which as some have pointed out may have led to an inaccurate narrative, see this Twitter thread for more details.

