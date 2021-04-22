Some important breaking news for those betting on the Mayor of London

FOX & TICE: Delighted to announce that ?@reformparty_uk? and ?@thereclaimparty? have formed pact: we are endorsing Laurence for Mayor and Laurence is endorsing our candidates for the London Assembly on May 6th pic.twitter.com/iChBXncw2i — Richard Tice (@TiceRichard) April 22, 2021

When I heard this news I stopped what I was doing and decided to take a moment to re-evaluate my entire Mayor of London betting position because of this momentous news. After period of reflection I’ve decided to keep on betting that Laurence Fox will not win the Mayor of London contest in a fortnight.

This news may actually have some genuine long term implications, I wonder if this the beginning of Laurence Fox coming under aegis of Nigel Farage’s current political party? Perhaps Fox will a candidate for them in a more receptive area like a Red Wall type seat.

Laurence Fox a future MP? Remember you heard it here first.

TSE