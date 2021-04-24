Only in the Midlands and Wales do more people think Johnson’s “clean and honest” than corrupt

In spite of it all Opinium has the CON lead up 2 to 11%

The most striking question in tonight’s Opinium poll for the Observer is the one above testing on how many perceive Johnson to be corrupt following the events of recent weeks. It really says something about things at the moment that such a question is included in a major poll.

I am sure that this sort of polling question has been asked before but I cannot recall a time when more people are ready to say the the occupant of Number 10 is corrupt over being clean and honest.

Of course, there have been several developments in recent weeks that have reinforced the negative view of the prime minister on this and the issues are not going away,

As can be seen from the chart the overall perception is not good for Johnson although there are regional pockets where things look more positive for him.

The interesting thing is that in spite of all of this the Tory poll lead gets larger.

is important to note that the fieldwork for this latest poll took place before the explosive revelations from Dominic Cummings.

We will get a feel after the May 6 election in a week and a half how real voters are viewing things

Mike Smithson