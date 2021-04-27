On a day when a poll had 59% saying Johnson’s “untrustworthy” the betting money edges to an earlier departure

There has been quite a lot of activity on the Boris Johnson exit date betting markets and we’ve seen over the past couple of days 2021 being the year of his going move from an 8% chance to tonight a 21% one.

Clearly, there has been a lot of pressure building up and today in the law courts a judge has ruled that there should be a judicial review of the lack of action taken by Johnson over the bullying allegations against the Home Secretary, Priti Patel. This is all on top of the other question marks that are hanging over the PM.

In the polling Ipsos has found that Johnson is trusted by just 35% and deemed untrustworthy by 59%.

But Boris is a great survivor and this will all look very different if after the May 6th elections the Tories have as good a set of results as the polls are suggesting.

His future will only start to come into question if he is seen as an electoral liability.

Mike Smithson