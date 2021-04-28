With the Electoral Commission now investigating the decoration costs Johnson has his worst PMQs to date With the Electoral Commission now investigating the decoration costs Johnson has his worst PMQs to date 28/4/2021 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment What a contrast. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/ZH6SXcZLo0— Lauren ? (@l_d1995x) April 28, 2021 Have never seen Johnson so rattled and angry at the despatch box in his final answer to Starmer – red faced and ranting at the end … denied his ‘bodies’ quote again and still didn’t answer the central Q about No 10 flat – who picked up the bill at the start— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) April 28, 2021 He's sometimes know as the teflon Tory, but not today. The formal investigation into the flat coupled with the leaks around what he might have said privately in lockdown discussions (with the prospect of Cummings at a select committee next month) has left him very rattled at PMQs— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) April 28, 2021 Mike Smithson