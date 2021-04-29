With a week to go Scottish LAB and its leader edge up in latest Savanta ComRes poll With a week to go Scottish LAB and its leader edge up in latest Savanta ComRes poll 29/4/2021 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment Savanta ComRes Scotland poll good for new Scots Labour leader Net favourability: Sturgeon +16 (+1); Sarwar +9 (+3); Rennie -5 (+5); Ross -15 (-2); Starmer -13 (-9); Johnson -34 (-2).— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) April 29, 2021 Scottish LAB edging up in Savanta ComRes Scotland poll constituency vote SNP 45% (-1); CON 23% (-2); LAB 23% (+3); LD 7% (+1);— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) April 29, 2021 Savanta ComRes Scotland poll Headline Holyrood List Voting Intention: SNP 36% (-2); CON 22% (-1); LAB 19% (+2); GRE 10% (+3); LD 5% (-); Alba 2% (+1); Other 6% (-1)— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) April 29, 2021 New Savanta ComRes Scotland poll on a second referendum finds just under half (49%) of Scots would vote No, while 42% would vote Yes, with the remaining 8% undecided.— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) April 29, 2021