A big polling night sees setbacks for the Tories and Johnson A big polling night sees setbacks for the Tories and Johnson 1/5/2021 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment Johnson's net approval lead over Starmer from tonight's Opinium by region pic.twitter.com/OdqI0JPI6M— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 1, 2021 Apart from his Vaccine Bounce Boris has almost all of the last 13 months trailing Starmer in the Opinium approval ratings pic.twitter.com/qg1InO7JKV— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 1, 2021 Hard to stress how massive the implications are of Survation being closest Vs say YouGov.1pt CON lead would see hundreds of seats flip from blue to red on Thurs, probably LABs best result for 7yrs11pt CON lead would see them make gains, 11yrs into Govt = humiliation for LAB. https://t.co/g0P4szZrVg— Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) May 1, 2021