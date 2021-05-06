The voting ends on Super Thursday but the fun will last for days The voting ends on Super Thursday but the fun will last for days 6/5/2021 TSE Comments 0 Comment Keir and Present Danger.Starmer can survive losing Hartlepool, after all Corbyn, despite winning the argument, lost Bishop Auckland, Blyth Valley, Darlington, NW Durham, Redcar, Sedgefield, & Stockton South.I don't think Starmer can survive losing Hartlepool and Batley & Spen— TSE (@TSEofPB) May 6, 2021 What might save Starmer is Scotland's result overshadows everything elseDespite the PM's bluster there's legal action likely to follow and that might be R (Miller) v The Prime Minister and Cherry v Advocate General for Scotland on steroids.— TSE (@TSEofPB) May 6, 2021 The election geek in me loves super Thursday.The election geek in me hates how long it will take to count all the votes.I've had relationships that didn't last as long as the counting phase of these elections.— TSE (@TSEofPB) May 6, 2021 No election results all nighter is the absolute pits.No John CurticeNo Jeremy Vine No Huw EdwardsThis is officially my COVID breaking point— Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) May 6, 2021 TSE