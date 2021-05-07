Friends, countrymen, lend me your Keirs, this is going to be a long night but who does this higher than expected turnout favour? Friends, countrymen, lend me your Keirs, this is going to be a long night but who does this higher than expected turnout favour? 7/5/2021 TSE Comments 0 Comment Blimey @joncraig saying on @SkyNews Hartlepool result could be as late as 7am— lee harpin (@lmharpin) May 6, 2021 Fair to say others in party not wild at this very public prediction ! Even tho will likely turn out to be right – more on here when we actually know more….— Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) May 6, 2021 Counting delayed in Newcastle due to large number of postal votes. ? https://t.co/nw096FcojE— Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) May 6, 2021 It looks like Keir and loathing in the Red Wall. https://t.co/ZGCvdGOwvO— TSE (@TSEofPB) May 6, 2021 Glasgow voters told to come back at polling station https://t.co/KGIDXoKvRZ— The Herald (@heraldscotland) May 6, 2021 Much higher than average turnout being detected by SNP, Tories and Labour. Some local activists reporting a jump of 10%, others even higher.2016 turnout was 55.6%.Is this linked to the pandemic and people not having much else to do? #SP21— Joe Pike (@joepike) May 6, 2021 TSE