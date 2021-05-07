In the betting the money goes on Starmer going before the end of next year

The chart shows the latest Smarkets betting on Starmer’s exit date. As can be seen this was a 53% chance only yesterday and it has now moved to a 67% one.

Clearly the former DPP has been struggling and today’s results make his position even harder. I was very struck by his manner during post-results press conference this afternoon. He looked shattered.

He’s not helped by the social media onslaught by backers of Corbyn who seemed to be relishing the difficult position Starmer finds himself in. It’s also as if backers of the former leader are delighted that LAB has done so badly.

I just wonder whether Labour as it currently stands is ever going to be capable of winning a general election.

Mike Smithson