For the first time since GE2019 a CON overall majority is now favourite next general election outcome

The impact of Hartlepool and the locals

In many ways it is quite extraordinary that on no occasion until this weekend general election in December 2019 has a Conservatives majority being the betting favourite for what will happen next time. The betdata.io above shows how the mood on the betting markets has changed over the past year or so and now the money is going on the Tories doing it.

Even though the polls have been showing double-digit leads for the Tories it has been only with the successes of last Thursday that punters have felt confident to gamble that a second Tory majority government is likely. Even so the odds make it longer than evens. Maybe that will tighten after the Chesham and Amersham by-election defence which is likely in June.

It should be noted that Betfair define a majority as the party winning 326 seats or more. The reality of course with Sinn Fein MPs continuing their boycott of Westminster is that the effective number of Tory MPs required for a majority is about 318.

I think the odds are about right for Tories but are completely off for Labour. For since GE2015 when the total number of LAB Scottish seats went from 41 to a single MP it has become very hard to see how a majority could be possible. Even a 13% chance overstates the possibility.

A problem for the Tories of course is that their successes this weekend were almost all confined to areas that voted Leave and that the party has really struggled in areas which voted Remain. Thus there were sizeable seat losses in the traditional strongholds of Cambridgeshire, Oxfordshire Hertfordshire and Surrey.

Mike Smithson