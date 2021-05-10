Scotland’s election – how the pollsters did

One of the great things about completing elections is that we can examine the final result against what the pollsters were recording. Above is the Wikipedia table of the final polls for the constituency section.

My reading is that the S Times Panelbase poll just about got it with Survation almost as good.

YouGov and Opinium both had the SNP in the 50s with the latter’s Tory figure some way off.

Savanta ComRes gets the wooden spoon after seriously understating the SNP and overstating the Tories.

Mike Smithson