The by-election battle for Jo Cox’s old seat shouldn’t be as challenging for LAB as Hartlepool

The Batley and Spen parliamentary constituency is the former seat of the Labour MP Jo Cox – who on 16 June 2016, died after being shot and stabbed multiple times in the street where she had been due to hold a surgery. In the ensuing by-election the main parties stood aside and Tracy Brabin retained the seat for LAB with an 86% vote share.

Brabin is now stepping down after her election last Thursday as the Mayor of West Yorkshire and so we have another Westminster by-election in the offing. This was the result at GE2019:

At GE2017 Brabin had a majority of 16.7% and in the 2016 referendum, the seat went Leave by about 60% which is somewhat short of the 70% that voted to leave the EU in the Hartlepool constituency. So it is a Leave seat but not quite as strong one.

Looking a the last result there it appears as though the Heavy Woollen District Independents took a lot of the previous LAB vote. The Brexit party got just 3.2% which compares with the near 26% share at GE2019 that it achieved in Hartlepool.

The Tories have held the seat before the last time being GE1992 when they had a majority over LAB of 2.3%.

My view is that this will be a very tight race with the choice of candidates being very important.

Mike Smithson