What gerrymandering looks like in Texas

Dan Crenshaw’s (R-TX) district is what we mean when we say gerrymandering is a problem. pic.twitter.com/eNlJ9Kov7c — Kolleen (@littlewhitty) May 16, 2021

The map of a single US congressional district

The map says it all – just how the boundaries of congressional districts can be so creared thay they maximise the benefit for one party – in this case the Republicans

The boundaries are drawn by the Republican contolled state governemnt.

Mike Smithson