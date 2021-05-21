A fascinating insight into the psyche of Britons
I’ve been looking forward to seeing this poll ever since I saw the YouGov polled what animals Americans they think could beat in a fight.
The 2/3 per cent of respondents who think they could beat a crocodile, grizzly bear, elephant, or lion remind me of the anecdote that in a survey several years ago 2% of respondents who replied yes to the question ‘Have you ever been decapitated?’
As for the 66% who think they could beat a cat in a fight, I’m guessing they’ve never owned a (hungry) cat. Cats are a lot like strippers, they are quite happy to sit in your lap but you are absolutely not allowed to touch them.
It is a pity cougars weren’t in the list, I’m sure there’s plenty of people who would quite happily like to get spanked by a cougar.
Hopefully soon we will see a poll on that perennial question asked to David Cameron over a decade ago. Who would win a fight between a baboon and a badger?
TSE