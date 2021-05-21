A fascinating insight into the psyche of Britons

Comparing the US results with the British results shows that Americans are more confident across the board that they could beat up an animal. The biggest difference is geese – 61% of Americans think they would win, vs 45% of Britonshttps://t.co/Cfn9prx3hM pic.twitter.com/n7mW8qGZXG — YouGov (@YouGov) May 21, 2021

Looking at ?? and ?? results by gender shows that British women are consistently less likely than American women to think they could beat animals in a fight, and, when it comes to the scariest beasts, British men are also less confident than American women https://t.co/Cfn9prx3hM pic.twitter.com/iobnqpNlv5 — YouGov (@YouGov) May 21, 2021

I’ve been looking forward to seeing this poll ever since I saw the YouGov polled what animals Americans they think could beat in a fight.

The 2/3 per cent of respondents who think they could beat a crocodile, grizzly bear, elephant, or lion remind me of the anecdote that in a survey several years ago 2% of respondents who replied yes to the question ‘Have you ever been decapitated?’

As for the 66% who think they could beat a cat in a fight, I’m guessing they’ve never owned a (hungry) cat. Cats are a lot like strippers, they are quite happy to sit in your lap but you are absolutely not allowed to touch them.

It is a pity cougars weren’t in the list, I’m sure there’s plenty of people who would quite happily like to get spanked by a cougar.

Hopefully soon we will see a poll on that perennial question asked to David Cameron over a decade ago. Who would win a fight between a baboon and a badger?

TSE