Can Dom’s Commons committee appearance on Wednesday possibly live up to its billing?

Or will it end up a bit of a damp squib?

Over the weekend there has been an increasing build up to the appearance on Wednesday morning by Dominic Cummings before the Commons select committees on Health and Science. This has been reinforced by a series of Tweets from the former advisor to Boris Johnson and all the indications are that he is going to try to “spill the beans” in some form about the government’s handling of the pandemic.

There’s talk of him releasing a document of which he has the only copy and this looks set to dominate the Westminster agenda over the next couple of days.

The big problem with this sort of event is that MPs will be doing the questioning and they are not necessarily as skilled as you would expect. Quite often they want to use their moment in the spotlight to further their own interests.

The big aim of Boris supporters on the committee will surely be to protect the Prime Minister and make this less damaging to Number 10 as Cummings might want.

Dom’s plan appears to be to try to damage the PM by moving on from the vaccine narrative to put the focus on his actions in March last year when it was said he was far too late in bringing the lockdown measures resulting in a higher death toll.

Will it work? Hard to say and a lot depends on whether he really has some “killer” evidence up his sleeve.

Mike Smithson