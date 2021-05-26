Two highlights from this morning – HealthSec Hancock the main target Two highlights from this morning – HealthSec Hancock the main target 26/5/2021 Mike Smithson Comments 0 Comment I must admit I am struggling to recall a political attack quite like this; personal, brutal, relentless. https://t.co/cm8cHY1GW2— tom bradby (@tombradby) May 26, 2021 Devastating on Matt Hancock, Cummings alleges the Health Secretary actively disrupted the properly resilient building of testing capacity and a proper tracing and data system "so he could go on TV and say he hit his stupid target". ~AA pic.twitter.com/PfvgI0JiB4— Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 26, 2021