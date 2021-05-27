Dom gets the front pages that he clearly wanted

What’ll be the political impact?

As expected the appearance by Dominic Cummings before the Commons committee yesterday totally dominates the front pages. The big question is what will be the political impact.

That is hard to say at this stage. The Tory peer and elections expert, Lord Hayward. always says that it takes about a fortnight for events that dominate the news to impact on the polls. In any case three weeks today we have real life test with the Chesham and Amersham by-election where the Tories are defending a big majority and where postal votes are going out this week.

The line that tens of thousands died who didn’t need to is a very powerful and might just possibly impact on the Tory vaccination bounce but this could all just be forgotten by the weekend – but it might not.

Mike Smithson