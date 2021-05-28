A big question after this week is whether Johnson’s leader ratings are moving up or down

We have now had the first leader ratings on the PM following the seven hour Cummings Commons committee appearance on Wednesday. Number Cruncher Politics finds 42% saying they are satisfied with Johnson and 45% dissatisfied. The only problem is that this appears to be the first time NCP has asked the question so we have nothing to compare them with.

For the leader rating series I regard the most highly is from Opinium which has been asking its approval ratings at least once every fortnight for several years. This means that we have a lot data to compare things with. Last time on May 14th the firm found 43% saying they approved with 37% saying they disapproved – a net rating of plus 6.

A year ago in the immediate aftermath of the Cummings trip to Barnard Castle the figures were 37% approve to 42% disapprove.

Opinium always publishes its polling at 8pm on Saturdday evenings.

