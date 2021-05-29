This polling on the COVID crisis from Survation is not very good for ministers

With our lives continuing to be constrained by the anti-COVID protection measures perceptions like the above look set to have a big impact. The most damaging one above is on the statement about tens of thousands having died. What is interesting is that the same poll has the Tories unchanged with a 10% lead.

An issue here, of course, is that normal politics has been put on hold for some time. It is when that returns we will be able to make firmer judgments.

Mike Smithson