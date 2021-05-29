This polling on the COVID crisis from Survation is not very good for ministers
With our lives continuing to be constrained by the anti-COVID protection measures perceptions like the above look set to have a big impact. The most damaging one above is on the statement about tens of thousands having died. What is interesting is that the same poll has the Tories unchanged with a 10% lead.
An issue here, of course, is that normal politics has been put on hold for some time. It is when that returns we will be able to make firmer judgments.