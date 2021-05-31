Comparing the latest polling – pollster by pollster

With Opnium showing a markedly differently CON lead than the other firms it is useful just look at all of the numbers firm by firm.

Most have the Tories in a fairly tight 42-46% range With LAB the range at 28% – 36% is wider. My view is that both YouGov and Opinium’s LAB ratings could be thought of as possible outliers.

There’s a big range with the LDs from the 6% of Opinium to the 10% of Survation. The Greens go from 4% with ComRes to 8% with YouGov and NCP.

Mike Smithson