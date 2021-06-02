After what’s being seen as a good interview with Piers Morgan Starmer recovers a touch in the “Next PM” betting

During the day Keir Starmer has continued to recieve laudits for how he coped with the Piers Morgan grilling last night and there’s been a little bit of movement in his price on the Betfair next PM market.

The significance of this is that Starmer’s position had been in decline since the May 6th local and his party’s loss of the Hartlepool by-election and this might just put an end to the slide.

We should however expect a poor performance at the June 17th Westminster by-election at Chesham and Amersham where LAB is going to struggle to hold onto its 12.9% GE2019 share. The LDs are running a strong campaign a key part of which is squeezing the Labour vote on the basis that it is the only party with a chance of beating the Tories. We saw the same at Richmond Park and Brecon & Radnorshire – the last two occasions when the LDs have flipped seats which the Tories won at the previous general election.

So even LAB losing its deposit, which might be likely, is not going to hurt Starmer that much.

At the general election Starmer’s main hope of becoming PM requires the Tories to lose 47 seats and if a number of those are not LAB gains by LD or Green ones that still helps his party.

