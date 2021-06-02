Fourteen months after becoming leader Starmer makes his first appearance in front of a live studio audience

New: Keir Starmer’s interview gamble pays off



Now will Johnson agree to a similar quizzing?

I have just caught up with last night’s interview on ITV between Piers Morgan and Keir Starmer and overall he was right to take up the invitation. It has been very difficult during the pandemic for any politicians other than ministers to get any attention from the media that they have to take what is on offer. The Telegraph summed it up like this

Both men came off well in this meaty interview. Morgan reminded us of his skills as an interviewer – Starmer that he wasn’t a soulless robot’

The session actually took three hours to record and what we saw was an edited version. Clearly, the producers wanted to show the most compelling bits and Starmer was nearly in tears when recalling his mother’s death and how his father became a recluse afterwards.

Morgan pressed him several times about whether drugs use which Starmer managed to avoid.

There were negatives for the LAB leader but overall he has to take any opportunity that he can get particularly as the Tories and Johnson continue to benefit from the vaccine bounce.

It would be good to watch Boris face a similar interview.

Mike Smithson