After the Portugal decision the front pages are entirely predictable

The really hard part of all of this for ministers is that the vast majority of adults have now been vaccinated and it becomes hard to make the case for the continuation of strict travel controls. They got the plaudits for the vaccine roll-out and the danger is they could see the opposite over this.

What many will find hard to understand is why those who have been fully vaccinated will have to be subject to long airport queues and compulsory quarantine on their return from holiday destinations. Surely proof of vaccination should be enough?

We are due another travel announcement on June 21st – four days after the Chesham and Amersham by-election and ten days before the Batley and Spen contest. I wonder how many voters in the former have had a Portuguese holiday screwed up.

Mike Smithson