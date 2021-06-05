The Chancellor’s controversial letter to Chesham and Amersham voters

Rishi seems to threaten that the area will suffer financially if the Tory loses

The above is a copy of a letter from Rishi Sunak that has been sent to voters in the Chesham and Amersham by-election and the controversial part is the strapline at the top – “To recover from the pandemic Chesham and Amersham needs an MP who can work with me”

It is being argued that Sunak is saying that if the Tories should lose their 29% majority in the by-election a week on Thursday then the constituency will suffer financially and he is making it personal.

The other message from the letter is that the Tories are getting a tad concerned about the outcome which given the party’s Hartlepool victory last month seems remarkable and the size of the majority that is being defended.

In the betting on Smarkets the Tories are rated as having a 94% chance of holding the seat.

Mike Smithson