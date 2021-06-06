This is why Friday was National Fish and Chips Day

It's #nationalfishandchipday, so here's your reminder that the British public consider fish and chips to be a 'God Tier' national dish https://t.co/Rl45LUdgIy pic.twitter.com/yg4vcycgYk — YouGov (@YouGov) June 4, 2021

I love fish & chips so I celebrated on Friday with the God Tier dish that reflects well on my fellow Brits.

This YouGov poll from 2019 does invite the following observations though

1) That a chicken tikka masala is considered a classic British food is a shocking case of cultural appropriation or excellent integration of immigrants in this country depending on your viewpoint.

2) The foods we consider God tier is why the French laugh at us and say sacré bleu instead of cordon bleu when it comes to British food.

TSE