The Ipsos-MORI Economic Optimism index jumps to its highest level for six years

Maybe the weather and COVID trends are making us feel better?

The net figure here is calculated by deducting the “get worse” total from the “will improve” and the chart shows how this has noved since 1988. Thus this month just over half (53%) think the economy will get better over the next 12 months (+2 from April), 31% worse (-5), giving a net Economic Optimism Index score of +22.

The question now is whether this will be sustained. A lot could depend on whether COVID restrictions are eased two weeks from today.

Mike Smithson