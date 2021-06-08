The Boundary changes – the winners and losers

No doubt everybody will be looking first for their own seats and the chart above shows the changes by region.

Where I live, Bedford, there are no changes in a seat that was narrowly held by LAB a at GE2019 and was Tory target number one.

No doubt today we will see some number crunching with a notional result of what would have happened at GE2019 if the election had been fought on these new boundaries.

To find detailed changes of the 650 seats check here.

Mike Smithson