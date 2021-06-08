The Boundary changes – the winners and losers
No doubt everybody will be looking first for their own seats and the chart above shows the changes by region.
Where I live, Bedford, there are no changes in a seat that was narrowly held by LAB a at GE2019 and was Tory target number one.
No doubt today we will see some number crunching with a notional result of what would have happened at GE2019 if the election had been fought on these new boundaries.
