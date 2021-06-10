Keir Starmer now slumps to Corbyn levels in the latest Ipsos leader ratings

Yesterday in an interview Starmer was asked whether he could name his party’s candidate in next week’s Chesham and Amersham by-election. He couldn’t and another indication of how badly things are going for him.

This morning Ipsos has published a series of charts on the various leader ratings that it runs and the above chart compares how he and Corbyn rated for satisfaction after 14 months in office. Starmer has slumped to a new low of minus 29% which compares exactly with Corbyn at this stage. The firm’s leader satisfaction ratings is the longest series of such polls in the UK having being asked since the late 1970s.

What makes all this so disappointing for LAB supporters is that things looked so good for him a year ago. He opened his leadership with the best satisfaction ratings for a Leader of the Opposition since Blair.

This other chart has more grim news for the former DPP:

Interesting how the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, rates so highly though Starmer can take some comfort in that he is miles ahead of Michael Gove. The poll also finds 50% saying that Labour should change its leader before the next election. 26% disagree.

In the betting Smarkets make it a 50% chance that Starmer will be out before the end of 2023. That looks like a good bet.

Mike Smithson